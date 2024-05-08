H&H Group shows its support as Wooler Wheel cycling event returns after five-year absence
The Wooler Wheel Classic, which sees people cycling distances of either 100km or 60km, returns for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, May 11, with both routes starting and finishing at Wooler Mart.
To mark the return of the event, members of H&H Group, which operates Wooler Mart, are gearing up to take part in the lengthier ride including Craig Dickson, an account executive for H&H Insurance Brokers (HHIB) who works from the company’s office at the auction mart.
Craig, a member of Kelso Wheelers Cycling Club, will be joined on the start line by HHIB managing director Paul Graham, H&H Group chief executive Richard Rankin, health, safety and welfare manager Mark Panzcak and H&H Land and Estates’ director of professional compliance Tim Parsons.
The team of five will complete the challenge to raise funds for H&H’s three chosen charities of the year; the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI), the Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution and Growing Well.
Craig said: “As a keen cyclist ready to get back into the sport after two serious ankle injuries, I was delighted when I heard the Wooler Wheel was returning. With H&H opening up Wooler Mart to participants as the start and finish point, it’s great that the event is going ahead again this year as it has been sorely missed.
“Cycling through the amazing north Northumberland countryside is a great thrill, and I have no doubt that cyclists are going to be impressed with the scenery as we pass through Lowick, Ford and up to the Scottish borders along the banks of the River Tweed.
“It’s undoubtedly going to be a tough challenge for us all, and for myself personally as my previous longest ride was 92km three years ago so I’m questioning whether I can squeeze another 8km out of these 52-year-old legs of mine.
“But raising money for H&H Group’s three amazing charities which support mental health - a subject close to my heart - will pull us all through.”
To sponsor Craig and the H&H team, head to https://givestar.io/gs/hh-tackle-the- wooler-wheel-cycling-sportive.
For more information about The Wooler Wheel Classic, visit www.woolerwheel.co.uk
