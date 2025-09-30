H&H Group announces three new main Board appointments

H&H Group Plc who bring leadership and commercial expertise to support growth across its livestock, land, property, insurance, and agricultural services, has strengthened its Board with the appointment of three new Non-Executive Directors, including Northumberland lady, Samantha Charlton.

Carlisle-based H&H Group welcomes Samantha Charlton, from Ponteland in Northumberland, Brampton-based Jo Ritzema, and Colin Bateman from Kendal as Non-Executive Directors, each having significant senior and board-level experience. These appointments are as result of long serving Non-Executive Directors John Leveson and Craig Norman retiring from the board.

Currently Director of AHDB Beef & Lamb, Samantha Charlton brings over 15 years of senior leadership experience across agriculture and commerce. Samantha farms in partnership with her husband as part of a mixed farming business, and has held senior roles with the NFU and Lloyds Bank Agriculture and is widely recognised for her collaborative leadership, industry expertise, and commitment to the future of UK farming.

Jo Ritzema FCA CDir, is an experienced business leader with a proven track record across pharmaceutical manufacturing, retail, logistics, and leisure. A Chartered Accountant and Chartered Director, she combines strong commercial, financial, and strategic expertise with a deep knowledge of governance, compliance, and risk management. Former Managing Director and now Executive Chair of WCF Ltd, a long-established and diversified rural business, Jo has successfully led transformation through acquisitions, diversification, and sustainable growth.

Colin Bateman, a ministerial appointee to the AHDB main board, also brings extensive experience. Based in Cumbria, he runs a 340-hectare upland farm, diversified into tourism and business ventures alongside livestock and arable enterprises. As Chair of the AHDB Beef & Lamb sector, he represents UK farming at major international trade events.

Building on a 150-year history of serving farming and rural communities, H&H Group Plc has developed into the UK’s leading livestock trading hub under its flagship Harrison & Hetherington banner. Over the years the Group has diversified with H&H Land & Estates and H&H Insurance Brokers, providing a wide range of professional support and services to farming and agri-businesses across the North of England and Borders.

“On behalf of H&H Group I would like to thank both retiring Non-Executive Directors, John Leveson and Craig Norman for their invaluable input and support during the last few years” said Group Chair Will Hamilton.

As the group plans its next phase of growth and evolution, in welcoming the three new Non-Executive Directors to the Board Will said:

“These are challenging and changing times for the agricultural economy in the UK, but challenges create opportunities, and H&H Group is determined to take every opportunity to secure the ongoing success of the business, the farmers and communities we serve. Samantha, Jo, and Colin each have unique experiences and understanding of the rural economy, and I am confident they will help the Group continue to develop and grow,” said Will Hamilton.

Samantha Charlton has a rare combination of executive experience and practical farming knowledge to bring to her role. “I am genuinely delighted to have been appointed. The H&H Group is one of the region’s most steadfast success stories and it will be a privilege to work with the Board and collaborate with the exceptional teams across all the businesses to drive the Group forward.

“I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members to bring my deep passion for the agricultural sector to life, helping to shape a business rooted in the countryside community and to identify exciting opportunities for future growth.”

Introducing his perspective as both a farmer and sector leader, Colin Bateman added “I am excited to join the board of H&H as I see it as a really important part of helping rural businesses take charge of their own futures. I am going to use my previous board experience at AHDB and knowledge of international trade to help H&H deliver a better return for its customers and shareholders. I am keen to harness the power of collaboration, and I genuinely believe that as a well-established agri business H&H is really well placed to play a pivotal part in that.”

Jo Ritzema has built a highly successful career in the rural business sector and brings a passion for the region. “H&H Group plays a significant role in Cumbria’s business heritage by evolving to meet the changing needs of the farming community over the past 100 years. I believe my experience of business development, diversification, and strategic commercial and financial expertise will help progress the business to the next level.

“I have always been a passionate advocate of employee engagement, and I want to help H&H Group continue to build values-led cultures that foster engagement, innovation, and leadership development. Harrison & Hetherington has a great reputation for its traditional values while embracing change, and I look forward to supporting the digital transformation of the business and the skills of the people who deliver it.”

With expertise spanning agriculture, finance, governance, and business transformation, the new Board members will each play an integral role in shaping the Group’s long-term strategy and supporting its continued growth.