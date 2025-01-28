Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northumberland premium soft drinks brand, Fentimans has announced a new strategic marketing collaboration, coinciding with its 120th birthday this year.

The Hexham-based company has appointed FMCG marketing consultancy Big Black Door to get its range into the hands of more consumers, partnering on in-store strategy and media.

Speaking on the new collaboration, Jayne Andrews, director of marketing at Fentimans, said: “We selected Big Black Door due to the team’s extensive background in FMCG marketing and category management.

"The agency’s boutique size gives us the benefit of a personal service, and their experience has meant that they’ve quickly understood our aims amidst a competitive landscape.”

From left to right: Clare Walker (Big Black Door), Charlie Hugall (Fentimans), Gareth Turner (Big Black Door), Vicky Murray (Big Black Door), Jayne Andrews (Fentimans), David Hodgson (Fentimans).

Gareth Turner, founder and director of Big Black Door, has worked in the food and drinks sector for over 30 years. In addition to his former roles as UK marketing director for Lurpak and head of marketing at Weetabix, his agency has a strong track record working with UK brands.

He added: “I established the agency in 2022 with a clear aim; to provide businesses with the same secret sauce that the biggest brands have always had access to - simple, agnostic advice on how to grow.

“Our experienced team blend strategic thinking with creative flair to ensure our actions leave a positive legacy for our clients.

“It is a pleasure to collaborate with Fentimans, an iconic North East brand with a rich heritage and reputation for excellence. They’re a dream client, and together we will build on the fantastic marketing they’re already doing, bringing it to the supermarket shelves of the UK and setting them up for continued success in the next 120 years.”