Hexham premium soft drinks brand Fentimans celebrate 120 years with a new marketing collaboration
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Hexham-based company has appointed FMCG marketing consultancy Big Black Door to get its range into the hands of more consumers, partnering on in-store strategy and media.
Speaking on the new collaboration, Jayne Andrews, director of marketing at Fentimans, said: “We selected Big Black Door due to the team’s extensive background in FMCG marketing and category management.
"The agency’s boutique size gives us the benefit of a personal service, and their experience has meant that they’ve quickly understood our aims amidst a competitive landscape.”
Gareth Turner, founder and director of Big Black Door, has worked in the food and drinks sector for over 30 years. In addition to his former roles as UK marketing director for Lurpak and head of marketing at Weetabix, his agency has a strong track record working with UK brands.
He added: “I established the agency in 2022 with a clear aim; to provide businesses with the same secret sauce that the biggest brands have always had access to - simple, agnostic advice on how to grow.
“Our experienced team blend strategic thinking with creative flair to ensure our actions leave a positive legacy for our clients.
“It is a pleasure to collaborate with Fentimans, an iconic North East brand with a rich heritage and reputation for excellence. They’re a dream client, and together we will build on the fantastic marketing they’re already doing, bringing it to the supermarket shelves of the UK and setting them up for continued success in the next 120 years.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.