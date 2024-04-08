Heritage retailer Dicksons invests into supporting brand and product development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family-run retailer is investing into the Dicksons brand, as well as its stores and product ranges to engage its existing and new audiences.

Employing 320 people and with stores from Northumberland to County Durham, the company manufactures a wide range of food in its South Shields factory, including 1.5 million pots of pease pudding a year.

The investment includes appointing brand communications agency, Gardiner Richardson to refresh the heritage brand’s logo and colour palette to reflect the businesses’ ambitious growth plans. The retail specialists at design firm Lumsden Design are also working on the project, bringing to life the brand refresh across concessions in major supermarkets, as well as in stores.

Mike Dickson, Retail Growth & Development Director at Dicksons, commented on the investment: “As we’ve continued to invest in our stores and product offering, we knew our brand needed the same level of focus to maintain our appeal and engagement with customers.

“Gardiner Richardson and Lumsden are the perfect partners for us, bringing experience of working with big retail and consumer brands which build engagement and loyalty with consumers.”