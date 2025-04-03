Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A five star campsite in Northumberland has introduced a bespoke app to make the guest experience even better.

Herding Hill Farm Camping and Glamping Site, near Haltwhistle, designed the customer app along with technology firm Holidaymaker to improve access to key information about the site amenities, accommodation and local area, and to encourage visitor interaction, allowing them to better plan their holiday in advance.

The Herding Hill Farm app allows guests to:

Access information about accommodation, site facilities, events and optional extras

Phil and Sue Humphreys, site managers at Herding Hill.

Find reminders about what to bring to make the most of their stay

Explore an interactive map of the campsite

Find out where to eat and visit locally, with key links to the websites of Northumberland attractions, including how to book tickets

Discover nearby walking and cycling routes

Take advantage of special offers, manage their booking and leave feedback

Re-book before they leave to gain a loyalty discount

Guests can also create personalised holiday itineraries before they arrive via the app, and receive pop up notifications with useful information such as any emergency road closures nearby, or arrangements to order home-made pizzas from the site reception.

Sue Humphreys, who manages the AA Platinum Pennant site with her husband Phil, said: “Our guests are what make the success of our campsites, and we’re always looking at ways to improve the on-site experience to make their stays even better than before.

“The app boosts the services we already provide and helps ensure that our guests have all the information they need for an enjoyable and relaxing stay.

“We believe it takes staying at Herding Hill Farm to the next level and it’s really exciting that our guests now have easy access to these extra services and offers at the touch of a button.”

Located close to Hadrian’s Wall, Herding Hill Farm offers camping, touring, glamping pods and a holiday lodge, some with outdoor hot tubs. The site, which is rated five-star by the AA and VisitEngland, is dog friendly and is a Dark Sky Friendly campsite providing stargazing opportunities for guests.

The site is part of WCF, an employee-owned family of businesses which operates across the UK in the leisure, retail and logistics sectors, and is one of three five-star camping and glamping businesses operated by the company, with sister sites at Drummohr, near Edinburgh, and Longnor Wood in the Peak District. A different version of the app has been created for each individual campsite, reflecting the site, its location, and events and activities available locally.

David Lakins, CEO of Holidaymaker, said: “Working with the WCF team has been a pleasure, and we’re excited that the Holidaymaker platform is continuing to enhance the guest experience.

“The app is already seeing an impressive number of downloads, enabling guests to better self-serve and fully explore the stunning surroundings. The team has really engaged with the app, and Holidaymaker’s Direct-to-Guest Marketing™ tools, and it’s fantastic to see how much of an impact it is having for both staff and guests.”

The Herding Hill Farm app is available to download on all main mobile devices.