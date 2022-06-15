Stag and hen do firm Last Night of Freedom has enjoyed ‘unprecedented demand’ from fun-loving British ‘hens’ in the wake of the Covid pandemic.

However while the Tyneside-based firm set up by Rothbury man Matt Mavir is set to generate record revenue this year, surge in demand means there’s a currently a nationwide drought in kinky accessories – and hunky fellas.

“This is our fourth decade in business, and we’ve never had a year this busy,” said managing director Matt.

Matt Mavir, managing director of Last Night of Freedom.

“The past two years have been horrendous for everyone, so customers are desperate to make up for lost time.

“Hens rushed out the blocks to get away on that long-overdue trip with their friends, hence the incredible year for the industry.

“But that demand, amplified by global supply issues, means we face waits of up to six months for some popular plastic penis products.

“And hens are so keen on hiring a butler in the buff, there simply aren’t enough blokes to go around.”

At the pandemic’s peak, the company faced a whopping £1.1m refund bill as lockdowns decimated the travel industry.

However it has bounced back spectacularly, with bookings up 50% this year compared to 2019 – with party-loving hens helping to fuel their recovery.

The vast majority are staying at home too, with 75% of the firm’s bookings for cities like Liverpool and Newcastle, while the war in Ukraine has seen jaunts to Eastern European hotspots like Krakow and Budapest dry up by as much as 60%.

Google searches for hen trips are also at a decade-high.

Matt said: “The great British hen party is well and truly back.

“We could just do with a few more willy straws to cope with the demand – and a few more muscular men to pour the Prosecco.”