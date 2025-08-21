A Blyth-based firm is on the move to one of the town’s most iconic and historic landmarks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harlyn Solutions Ltd will soon be relocating to the former Port of Blyth, Blyth Harbour Commissioners Office, situated prominently at the corner of Bridge Street and Plessey Road.

The move from Advance Northumberland’s Blyth Workspace will mark a significant step in Harlyn’s continued expansion as a leading force in the logistical engineering and transport solutions sector.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The relocation will result from a major long-term lease agreement between Harlyn and the Port of Blyth.

Harlyn is moving into the former Commissioner's Office at Blyth harbour.

Originally constructed in 1913, the building’s interior is currently being reimagined, preserving its heritage while introducing modern functionality.

Harlyn currently employs 30 people at its Blyth office.

Hamish Adamson, managing director, said: “We’re very excited about the move and we can’t wait to invite clients and new employees in.

"Having our own offices marks a significant milestone for the company, and there’s a satisfying synergy that our new home is so closely linked to the Port of Blyth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We work closely with the Port of Blyth on many of our projects, and being located here is perfect for our growing list of offshore work.”

Alasdair Kerr, commercial director at Port of Blyth, commented: “We are delighted to support Harlyn’s continued growth as they breathe new life into this historically significant building at the Port of Blyth.

"Having worked closely together on various projects for several years, it is fantastic to see Harlyn’s global transport solution service thriving. Their presence further strengthens Blyth’s position as the UK’s leading offshore energy support base.”