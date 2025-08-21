Harlyn to make move to landmark headquarters at historic Port of Blyth building
Harlyn Solutions Ltd will soon be relocating to the former Port of Blyth, Blyth Harbour Commissioners Office, situated prominently at the corner of Bridge Street and Plessey Road.
The move from Advance Northumberland’s Blyth Workspace will mark a significant step in Harlyn’s continued expansion as a leading force in the logistical engineering and transport solutions sector.
The relocation will result from a major long-term lease agreement between Harlyn and the Port of Blyth.
Originally constructed in 1913, the building’s interior is currently being reimagined, preserving its heritage while introducing modern functionality.
Harlyn currently employs 30 people at its Blyth office.
Hamish Adamson, managing director, said: “We’re very excited about the move and we can’t wait to invite clients and new employees in.
"Having our own offices marks a significant milestone for the company, and there’s a satisfying synergy that our new home is so closely linked to the Port of Blyth.
"We work closely with the Port of Blyth on many of our projects, and being located here is perfect for our growing list of offshore work.”
Alasdair Kerr, commercial director at Port of Blyth, commented: “We are delighted to support Harlyn’s continued growth as they breathe new life into this historically significant building at the Port of Blyth.
"Having worked closely together on various projects for several years, it is fantastic to see Harlyn’s global transport solution service thriving. Their presence further strengthens Blyth’s position as the UK’s leading offshore energy support base.”