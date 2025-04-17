Harlyn successfully mobilises JD assister with T3200 trencher for offshore wind farm project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In August 2024, Harlyn successfully completed the mobilisation of the JD Assister for Enshore Subsea who were transporting a state-of-the-art T3200 trencher across 3,200 miles from the Port of Blyth to the United States in August 2024. The trencher played a key role in an ambitious offshore wind farm project.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 170-tonne T3200 trencher, essential for hard ground trenching operations, was carefully mobilised along with its associated spread, including control rooms, generators, scissor frame, stores, and a Passive Heave Compensator. The mobilisation required meticulous planning and execution to ensure efficiency and safety throughout the process.

Collaboration & Planning for a Seamless Mobilisation

Harlyn leveraged Enshore Subsea’s deck plan and steelwork to manage every phase of mobilisation, from preassembly to testing. This encompassed a wide range of critical tasks, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harlyn Solutions

Hotworks and lifting operations

Planning and execution of QHSE site management

Coordination with hydraulic and electrical subcontractors

Comprehensive risk assessments and safety checks.

Given the complexity of the operation, the Harlyn team built flexibility into the plan, allowing for real-time adaptations to dynamic project challenges. The mobilisation process involved multiple complex lifts, including the installation of heavy equipment and the combined lifting and skidding operation for the Passive Heave Compensator installed with less than 100mm clearance around the 12m long piece of equipment.

Round-the-Clock Execution and Commitment to Safety

‘Our team of engineers and subcontractors work safely and efficiently to perform this slick mobilisation, dealing with the inevitable clashes and challenges every mobilisation encounters. But with a great client and vessel interaction the operation was completed successfully’ – H.Adamson Managing Director

Harlyn Solutions

To support seamless execution, Harlyn contracted specialist partners and maintained multiple cranes and personnel to maximise uptime for lifting, hotworks, and electrical work. This strategic approach allowed for adaptable resource management, ensuring that all project risks were managed safely and effectively.

With the trencher successfully delivered to the United States, it played a vital role in the offshore wind farm development, marking another milestone in the global shift towards sustainable energy solutions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the completion of its scope in the US, the JD Assister returned to the Port of Blyth, where Harlyn undertook the demobilisation process. During early March the T3200 trencher and its supporting infrastructure were unloaded, bringing the project to a successful conclusion.

Harlyn Graduate Engineer

James, a graduate in Mechanical Engineering from Newcastle University, began his career at Harlyn in the summer of 2024 after meeting the team at the Newcastle University Careers Fair. Drawn by the opportunity to collaborate with a talented and close-knit group of engineers, he saw Harlyn as the perfect environment to grow as a professional. James has been involved in a variety of impactful projects, quickly applying his academic knowledge to real-world challenges.

One of his standout contributions was his involvement in the mobilisation of the JD Assister for T3200 Trencher, where he transitioned from initial engineering to overseeing night shifts during the 24-hour operation. In this role, he ensured all work aligned with drawings and calculations, supervised lifting operations, and managed teams of welders, culminating in the opportunity to lead shifts independently.

About Harlyn

Harlyn Solutions is an engineering-led transporting company specialising in moving complex and unique cargo from point of origin to its destination providing innovative solutions to the energy sector. With a strong commitment to safety, efficiency, and technical excellence, Harlyn continues to support client’s when it comes to solving some of the most complex of logistical challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harlyn Solutions completed a comprehensive Turnkey service designed to alleviate the challenges our client faced in this complex logistics project. By overseeing this entire mobilisation process—from initial design and engineering to the procurement of steelwork and support structures—Harlyn ensured seamless project execution. This integrated approach allowed our client to avoid the complexities of coordinating multiple subcontractors, as Harlyn serves as a single point of contact, managing all aspects of the mobilisation and demobilisation.

Client Testimonial

The planning and execution of the mobilisation and demobilisation were highly efficient. Harlyn’s team is professional, knowledgeable, and approachable, making collaboration straightforward. Both jobs were completed safely and methodically, with a strong focus on risk management. For each phase several complex lifts were successfully executed, requiring multiple steps and precise coordination, all of which were handled with skill and attention to detail. Their adaptability and problem-solving approach ensured the process ran smoothly. I’d be happy to work with them again in the future.