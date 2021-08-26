The Hardy's factory team.

It has opened a flagship store, The Hardy Store & Museum, on Bondgate Within.

And it is also investing in a brand-new purpose-built location for its skilled manufacturing team, many of whom have worked with Hardy for decades.

The significant investment in both sites continues to lay a solid foundation for the company’s continued growth in Alnwick, the UK, and globally.

The Hardy Store and Museum.

John Henderson, UK manufacturing and commercial director, said: “I have been with Hardy since I left school 25 years ago. I am immensely proud to be part of this fantastic brand whose heritage and roots remain in Alnwick, my hometown.

"Our owners and global leaders are clear that Hardy is an extremely important and valuable part of our business.

"Our CEO, Harlan Kent, is a passionate fly angler and Hardy fan. He has been extremely supportive of our ambitious plans for the brand.”

The Hardy brand, which will celebrate its 150th anniversary next year, is taking this opportunity to showcase the deep history and offerings from Hardy throughout the years.

The beautiful new store, with its high ceilings and open-floor layout, offers customers a retail experience that is true to the Hardy legacy.

In addition to the beautiful retail section, the flagship store is home to a museum that showcases the company throughout the years.

This setting truly represents the brand and offers customers from around the world a best-in-class experience.

As part of its key strategy to highlight Hardy’s pride in retaining the factory in Alnwick, the store also showcases the manufacturing process which continues to remain in the small town.

The new store is situated at 30 Bondgate Within, Alnwick, NE66 1TJ and is open Monday through Saturday 9 am to 5 pm. You can reach the store at 01665 602771.

Parent company Pure Fishing, Inc. is a leading global provider of fishing tackle, lures, rods and reels with a portfolio of brands, including Hardy.

The office team for Pure Fishing is now located in the Northumberland Business Park in Cramlington, close to their distribution centre, where they hope to attract key talent for continued future growth.