Their arrival builds on GSC Grays expansion plans with the company now employing over 130 staff who operate from nine offices with a geographical spread from Nottingham to the Scottish Borders.

Guy Coggrave, managing director, GSC Grays, said: “We are delighted to welcome Victoria, James and Tom to our team in Alnwick, particularly during this exciting and challenging phase of expansion for GSC Grays.

“What drives us at GSC Grays is our commitment to exceptional service delivered by local staff who bring energy, drive and expertise to the areas they live in. Many of our staff have strong local connections and we continue to expand our regional office network while several competitors have opted to reduce their regional presence.”

James Denne, Victoria Mitchell and Tom Robertson.

Victoria is an experienced chartered surveyor having worked across the country in both the public and private sector. Victoria works with a number of estates in Northumberland and specialises in all forms of commercial and residential property management.

Tom, an associate farm business consultant, has been working in crop nutrition and agronomy for the last 10 years. He lives on his family farm in Northumberland that focuses on combinable crops and commercial cattle. He specialises in looking at the whole farm crop rotation and how different crops can be integrated alongside environmental schemes with a strong focus on soil health.