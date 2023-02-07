Reheat added 11 new starters to its team in the last year with a recruitment drive aimed at increasing capacity in the company’s commercial, consultancy, and operational departments, as well as its burgeoning graduate programme.

As a result, it has doubled its employee numbers, whilst seeing its revenue increase by 50%.

Providing low-carbon consultancy and renewable heating system design and installation across the UK and overseas since 2011, Reheat has been successful in securing a number of contracts for major clients, including Diageo, Marks & Spencer, the National Trust and, most recently, the Scottish Government as part of its national Community Heat Development Programme.

Reheat team members in Alnwick.

Reheat co-founders, Ben Tansey and Neil Harrison, believe it is the breadth of projects that has helped the business to fend off economic pressures, creating the need to actively recruit.

Mr Tansey said: “Our growth and resilience when up against a multitude of external issues that have affected many small businesses speaks volumes about our brilliant team and our ability secure high-profile contracts.

"I’m delighted that we’ve been able to stand by our strategy to recruit talented people in a highly competitive market – particularly as a rural business. Our recruitment drive shows no signs of slowing, as we anticipate more growth this year.”

Mr Harrison added: “The twin pressures of the climate and energy crises has meant a lot of demand for our services as businesses and communities increasingly seek to turn away from the volatility of unsustainable fossil fuels.

"Our challenge is to keep pace, so we need to make sure we can attract great people whilst continuing to grow sustainably and play our role in the renewable revolution that the UK so desperately needs to accelerate.”