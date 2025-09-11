Greggs Partnership marks new era For North East interiors success story

A North East headquartered interiors specialist has been revealed as the partners behind Greggs’ latest surprise launch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Comfy bean bags, inspired by Greggs’ iconic giant sausage rolls, steak bakes and vegan sausage rolls have become the surprise ‘must have’ item this week when the popular food-on-the-go retailer announced its latest quirky releases.

And now it’s been revealed that a fellow North East business is behind the collaboration. Bazaar Group operates beanbagbazaar.co.uk, the only place you can buy the popular Greggs’ items, is another massive North East success story, having been operating its homewares site from its base in Northumberland for more than 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bazaar Group is using its Greggs collaboration to rebrand under its most recognisable product brand - icon - with plans to eventually phase out the beanbagbazaar.co.uk moniker. The limited edition Greggs x icon collection carries the new label, marking that transition.

Greggs has launched a limited edition range of interior comforts with Northumberland partners, icon.

Products under the icon brand are already extensively sold direct to consumer and through leading homewares and interiors retailers in the UK and across Europe, and will now take centre stage as the group evolves beyond beanbags into a broader interior comfort brand.

Interim CEO, Duncan Smith explained: “icon is at an exciting point in its journey. This collaboration with Greggs is a bold way of showing how relevant and creative the brand can be, while staying true to our values of comfort, accessibility and design.

“We have new leadership in place and with continued investment, we’re focused on building icon into one of Europe’s leading homeware brands. As we strengthen our presence in the UK and across Europe, collaborations like this demonstrate both our ambition and our ability to surprise the market.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Greggs spokesperson, said: “We’re excited to be venturing into the world of homeware for the first time, and partnering with icon to launch our limited-edition Greggs Icons range. From cushions, to gaming chairs to XL bean bags, it’s a fun and unique collection that’s guaranteed to turn heads!”

Greggs has launched a limited edition range of interior comforts with Northumberland partners, icon.

Founder Jayne Dolder started the business from her kitchen table in 2005, reimagining the humble bean bag and transforming it into a varied range of stylish, design-led homewear solutions for the lounge, bedroom, children’s bedrooms and for outdoor living.

Since launching 20 years ago, Bazaar Group has gone from strength to strength, now turning over £20m annually with an estimated five million products providing comfort to homeowners across the UK and Europe.

It secured £10m in external investment from Comhar Capital in 2021 to fuel growth and creativity, and now operates from a 50,000 sq ft headquarters in Cramlington, Northumberland and a site in Hamburg in Germany to meet escalating continental demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It recently installed celebrated brand specialist, Beth Hazon as Chief Brand and Product Officer to drive its consumer-facing transition from BeanBagBazaar to icon. She oversaw a £250,000 investment in the business's rebrand, which includes a new website, new product designs and adding new team members.

She said: “Partnering with Greggs on this idea made perfect sense. Two North East icons creating an iconic range for your homes. We’re both about putting a smile on people’s faces. Turning bakes and sausage rolls into home comforts? Yes please. That’s the kind of laughs we’re here for.”

The Greggs x icon limited edition products are only available from

https://www.beanbagbazaar.co.uk