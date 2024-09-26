Greggs and Costa lined up for new retail development in Ashington
A planning application has been lodged seeking permission for a retail unit and drive-thru off Lintonville Parkway.
Almscliffe Dhesi Developments (Ashington) Ltd want to develop a vacant site next to the bus depot and close to McDonald’s.
Documents and drawings submitted with the application indicate the two retail giants have been lined up.
A planning report on the applicant’s behalf states: ‘The proposal is for a sub-divided commercial unit incorporating a drive-thru restaurant.
‘The proposals would see increased investment into the area and bring forward the development of small high quality commercial units.
‘A series of different uses and layouts have been previously explored for the site during the design development stage.
‘Initial design options included a mixture of retail drive-thrus, and standalone bespoke retail, however as the scheme progressed the operator interest in the site changed.
‘The scheme has evolved to include a drive-thru restaurant operator and a smaller retail unit. The operator interest, together with the site constraints has led the scheme to evolve.’
The plans include 37 parking spaces.
It is estimated that a total of 31 FTE jobs (20 at Greggs and 11 at Costa) would be created.
Northumbria Police has made no objection but advises that as much CCTV as possible is introduced, both inside and out, due to anti-social behaviour issues in the vicinity. It adds that roller shutters should also be installed.
Ashington Town Council has offered no comment but the county council’s highways department has requested further information.
