A battery storage facility similar to the design proposed by Enviromena at the Blyth site.

Previously, the same site at Sleekburn had permission for a gas hub but now one of the UK’s leading clean energy solutions companies, Enviromena, wants to build a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) there.

Enviromena’s proposed BESS would have an expandable zero-carbon, 30MW 2-hour solution and would help to balance power supply at peak times.

The application comes at a time when energy prices have increased by 54 per cent due to supply and the war in Ukraine.

Enviromena say home-grown renewable energy solutions, such as theirs, are seen as one of the best solutions to reduce industrial and consumer energy costs as well as ensure a more stable UK energy future.

The announcement from Enviromena follows the approval of plans by the Northumberland County Council for JDR Cable Systems’ plant on the former coal-fired power station at Cambois, near Blyth, which will manufacture undersea cables for offshore energy projects, providing more than 200 jobs.

The North East is also leading the way globally in offshore wind technology.

In 2000, the UK's first wind farm was installed at Blyth.

Further, when the Dogger Bank Wind farm is completed 130km off the northeast coast in 2026, it will be the world’s largest with its 277 giant turbines delivering power to six million UK homes.

Lee Adams, Enviromena’s European Sales Director, said: “I’m delighted to report that initial public engagement for Enviromena’s proposed battery scheme at Sleekburn is extremely positive.

“The site, which is coincidentally close to the Britishvolt gigafactory in Cambois, represents a significant investment by Enviromena.

"It is a tremendously exciting project for us because it not only supports the increase in renewable wind power coming off the North East coast, but also underlines our commitment to the area’s Green Industrial Renaissance and the UK’s broader renewable ambitions.”

He added: “If our application is successful this autumn, we would replace a previous permission for a gas generator with a clean energy solution.

"As a company and a country, I believe this is exactly where we want to be.”