Green business in Northumberland growing due to higher demand

The growing team at Biodiverse Consulting. Picture by James W Fortune.

Established in 2019, Biodiverse Consulting specialises in supporting companies working in the built environment sector to deliver responsible development – as well as helping them meet their biodiversity net gain (BNG) requirements.

It is looking to expand from its core team of seven to have around 20 people employed in total by the end of the year.

Following the passing of the Environment Act 2021 that states biodiversity net gain (BNG) is now a legal requirement for developers in order for them to secure planning permission, founder Vicki Mordue has been inundated with inquiries.

Its aim is to marry biodiversity with business, helping protect wildlife and habitats. It also delivers environmental assessments for large and small scale development projects, working with leading companies and a number of wildlife trusts.

Ms Mordue said: “I knew that biodiversity net gain was going to have a big impact on our environment when I started the consultancy – hence the name.

“It’s a very important part of the Environment Act and will help to restore habitat loss if implemented correctly.

“The number of inquiries we have received in relation to BNG has been phenomenal and it’s heartening to see developments being planned the right way.

“Having worked in the environmental consultancy space for over 20 years, we’re experts at what we do and we simply need more team members to meet demand.

“We currently have a core team of seven and are recruiting for four new roles. We are looking to grow to 14 by the end of the quarter and are on the hunt for ecologists of all levels to help support the business and clients alike.

“We have a great base in Grade II-listed Dissington Hall, but since the pandemic we are also hiring remote workers.