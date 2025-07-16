Grand Reopening: The Bay Horse in Northumberland shines with a brand-new look

Boasting a brighter, modern aesthetic, the Bay Horse renovation has completely transformed the pub.

The bar area will be refreshed with updated soft furnishings and an enhanced dining area. The beer garden which is the largest in the area has also been upgraded, including new furniture and lighting. These enhancements will give the pub a brand-new lease of life, providing guests with a relaxed, welcoming environment to enjoy their visit.

The refurb will also see the pub transition to running on electric only, significantly reducing The Bay Horse’s carbon footprint and enhancing the site’s commitment to becoming more environmentally friendly.

Along with the latest look, the Bay Horse menu willalso feature delicious popular guest favourites such as the ever-so indulgent the Honey Clucker, mouth-watering Crispy Sweet Chilli Chicken, and the impressive Pork Tomahawk. If that wasn’t enough dive into a Caramelised Waffle which is sure to become one of your all-time favourite desserts. The pub will also be offering guests a breakfast menu on Monday – Sundays from 9am till 11am.

In addition, the pub also has a range of food and drinks offers including Monday drink’s club where selected drinks start at £2.75 from 11am. While from Mondays to Fridays from 11am the pub offers the choice of either 4 selected bottles of beer or cider from £13.00 or 6 selected bottles from £19.00. The Bay Horse also offers 2 selected meals for £13.00. As well as its Tuesday steak offer where guests can order 2 steaks and 2 glasses of wine for £22.00.

Commenting on the pub’s new look, General Manager, Alan Williamson, said: "We’re excited to unveil the Bay Horse’s fresh new look! Whether you’re planning a meal with family and friends or just popping in for a pint, our pub is ready to welcome guests both familiar faces and first timers alike to enjoy our new look, all while keeping the same signature sizzle you’ve come to know and love."

The Bay Horse hosts a popular quiz every Monday from 8pm as well as a sports quiz every Sunday from 7pm. On Wednesday nights the pub also hosts a darts night where the winner receives a trophy. The pub also has a range of live entertainment acts, keep an eye on our Facebook page for further details of upcoming events.

As part of the refurbishment the Bay Horse is proud to unveil its newly refreshed conservatory area making it the ideal venue for events such as weddings and birthdays as well as business meetings. The refurbished space has a capacity to comfortably seat up to 40 guests, the room offers flexible options for any occasion. The Bay Horse also offers a buffet menu starting from £7.99.

Four-legged friends are also welcome at the Bay Horse with dogs on leads allowed into the bar area and beer garden. There is also water, and dog treats available on request to ensure dogs are as comfortable as their owners during their visit.

For more information, or to make a booking at the new look Bay Horse, please visit their website: https://www.sizzlingpubs.co.uk/findapub/scotlandandnorthernireland/thebayhorseinncramlington#/