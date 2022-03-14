Graduate from Cramlington goes from selling sweets to selling homes

Kieran Buchanan at his desk inside the Bellway North East offices in Gateshead.

Kieran Buchanan, from Cramlington, joined Newcastle-based Bellway’s graduate programme in September last year – and is already aiming to go as high as he can within the business.

The 24-year-old spends three days a week in the office and two days a week visiting sites across Bellway’s North East division, which covers Northumberland and Tyne and Wear.

Kieran said: “I first fell in love with the world of sales when myself and three classmates set up and ran a business selling sweets when we were at St Benet Biscop Catholic Academy in Bedlington.

"The business was a great success and our product, Northumbrian Rock, was stocked in various sweet shops and major North East attractions such as Bamburgh Castle and Alnwick Gardens.

“After I left school, I had various jobs and became a team leader at a local cinema, upselling to customers.”

Kieran graduated with a master’s degree in business with management in 2020 before starting his role with Bellway the following year.

He said: “I jumped at the chance to apply for a place on their graduate scheme. It is a two-year scheme and I am looking forward to seeing where the journey takes me.

“When I am in the office the day is quite structured and that allows me to tap into the knowledge and experience of my colleagues who have been excelling in the job for years.

“I am enjoying working alongside the sales managers and sales advisors, and learning about the sales process, customer service and the importance of site presentation.”

Emma Chesterton, sales director for Bellway North East, said: “Kieran’s passion for his job really shines through and we see him as someone who could go a long way in the company.

“Our graduate scheme provides a wonderful opportunity for talented young individuals to pursue a fulfilling career with one of the country’s biggest housebuilders.

"Kieran has seized this opportunity with both hands and we have been hugely impressed by the enthusiasm and attention to detail he has brought to the role.”