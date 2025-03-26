Government calls for employers in the North East to promote the role of a magistrate to employees

The government is calling for employers in the North East to actively promote and support the voluntary role of magistrates within their workforce. Employers are being encouraged to support their staff in balancing both their personal and judicial duties as well as add the magistracy to volunteering policies or CSR guidance for staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The appeal comes from Lord Ponsonby, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Ministry of Justice. New research highlights almost two thirds (65%) of hiring personnel at their organisation in the North East agree that volunteering as a magistrate benefits the employee and the employer.

Despite this, just two fifths (40%) of those surveyed in this region say their organisation actively encourages staff to volunteer as a magistrate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research from the magistrate recruitment campaign, run by the Ministry of Justice, surveyed 2,001 managers in England and Wales involved in hiring processes. In the North East the survey found resounding support for the benefits that volunteering, particularly as a magistrate, brings to their organisation, including:

Sean a magistrate in the North East

Employees developing transferable skills like critical analysis, time management and conflict resolution (39%)

Increased employee satisfaction (37%)

Companies positively contributing to their local communities (35%)

Employees being more motivated (36%)

A boost in employee productivity (31%)

The appeal to organisations is part of a renewed drive to encourage and enable more people to volunteer for the magistracy across England and Wales. It is also to ensure the magistracy represents the community it serves. Being a magistrate is a flexible, part-time voluntary role that can fit around other commitments, including full-time employment.

Encouragingly, 78% of hiring managers in the North East would support their organisation to add the magistrate role to the company’s volunteering suggestions, to raise awareness of the position.

When looking for new talent, two thirds (66%) of those in the same region involved in the hiring process at their organisation say they would be more likely to hire someone with previous volunteering experience. Almost half (47%) agree that they would be more likely to consider hiring a candidate who is already a magistrate, demonstrating the reputation and prestige being a magistrate brings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Magistrates sitting in court

Yet, the research suggests a disparity between ambition and awareness regarding the role and their readiness to support staff who are interested in it:

Just over half (54%) are aware that being a magistrate is an unpaid, voluntary role

Almost one fifth (17%) said they didn’t have a good understanding of their legal requirements to support as an employer

Likewise, 18% wouldn’t know how to support a colleague if they wanted to become a magistrate

Lizzie Smith, Director of Workforce at NHS England has seen first-hand the benefits of having magistrates within their workforce, she says: “Magistrates in our workforce bring transferable skills that they can use in their day-to-day role too. From critical thinking and being able to manage tricky situations, to being able to see things from another point of view.

"Taking on the voluntary role also demonstrates a commitment to serving society and making a difference, which is why we value the role so much in staff and new recruits. I would really encourage other business and organisations to raise the profile of the role within their workforce.”

Lizzie offers her top tips for raising awareness of the role and supporting colleagues who want to join the magistracy:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The easiest and quickest way to make people aware of the role is to add information to your company’s volunteering CSR guidance or policy.

Find out if there are magistrates within your organisation already and see if they’re open to talking about the role to colleagues. Celebrating their work through awards, newsletters or special events is also an effective way to show other staff what being a magistrate means.

Allow employees to discuss adjusting their work schedules to accommodate their magistrate duties, and if possible, consider offering paid leave for the days required for magistrate to sit in court.

Consider offering mentoring and support networks for employees who are interested in or already serving as a magistrate in the community.

You could even collaborate with local courts or legal organisations who can help you to arrange information sessions and support for interested employees.

Lord Ponsonby, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State in the Ministry of Justice, says: “Magistrates play a vital role in the justice system and contribute to a fair and accessible legal process for the public. It’s important that magistrates come from all walks of life and that the bench reflects the society we serve. Employers play an important part in enabling working people to sit as magistrates, which is why we’re calling on them today to raise the profile of this positive voluntary role within their organisation.”

Sean, from the North East has been a magistrate for over 15 years alongside his role as a fitness to practise panel chair in healthcare regulation. Sean was also previously a teacher for ten years, where he worked alongside his role as a magistrate.

He says: “I’m really proud to be a magistrate and make a meaningful contribution to society. It’s a role that gives me a lot of fulfilment and allows me to take many transferable skills back to my employment. It has developed my communication and leadership skills, which is a great help in my other roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone can apply to become a magistrate and it’s important that the bench is representative of the community it serves. So, if you’re driven by fairness and making a difference to lives outside of your own, I’d really encourage you to register your interest and apply when opportunities are available. And if you’re an employer, consider how you could raise awareness of the role within your organisation – you’ll see benefits too!”

In the next year, the Ministry of Justice is looking to recruit up to 2,000 new magistrates from all walks of life. There are currently 14,576 magistrates in post in England and Wales.

To find out more about how you can support your employees to volunteer as magistrates, visit http://icanbeamagistrate.co.uk/employeradvice