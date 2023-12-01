Good Food Awards 2023 put Northumberland restaurants, cafés and takeaways among UK's best
The Good Food Awards were established in 2002 and aim to promote local, independent businesses. The websites states: “We firmly believe that these businesses are the backbone of our communities and are deserving of recognition for their hard work and unwavering dedication.
“Our Good Food Awards recognise the hard-working teams who strive for culinary excellence within their field."
Good Food Awards and their sister publication Good Hotel Awards are awarded to those who excel in their field with the best food quality, service, and value. Customer feedback, votes and online reviews are used to ensure that the awards are based on merit and reflect the opinions of real diners.
The Blue Ribbon is given to businesses with high customer ratings and votes and the Gold Seal is given to businesses with consistently high customer ratings and votes over three years.
The list of Northumberland winners are:
Good Food Award Blue Ribbon winners
The Old Boat House, Amble
Beadnell Towers, Chathill
Good Food Award for Café Blue Ribbon winners
Blue Bramble Teahouse, Whitley Bay
Good Food Award for Café Gold Seal winners
Café des Amis, Morpeth
Chantry Tea Rooms, Morpeth
Drift Café, Cresswell
Old Stables Tea Room, Alnwick
Good Food Award for Fish & Chips Blue Ribbon Winners
Carlos, Alnwick
Fry Fare Fish And Chips, Ashington
Fishermans Bay, Whitley Bay
Lewiss Fish Restaurant, Seahouses
Good Food Award for Fish & Chips Gold Seal Winners
Dhillons Fish Inn, Prudhoe
Good Food Award for Takeaways Blue Ribbon winners
Creel & Reel Seafood Trailer, Bamburgh
Good Hotel Award Gold Seal winner
Langley Castle Hotel, Hexham