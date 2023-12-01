Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Good Food Awards were established in 2002 and aim to promote local, independent businesses. The websites states: “We firmly believe that these businesses are the backbone of our communities and are deserving of recognition for their hard work and unwavering dedication.

“Our Good Food Awards recognise the hard-working teams who strive for culinary excellence within their field."

Good Food Awards and their sister publication Good Hotel Awards are awarded to those who excel in their field with the best food quality, service, and value. Customer feedback, votes and online reviews are used to ensure that the awards are based on merit and reflect the opinions of real diners.

Carlos Fish & Chips in Alnwick was among the Blue Ribbon winners.

The Blue Ribbon is given to businesses with high customer ratings and votes and the Gold Seal is given to businesses with consistently high customer ratings and votes over three years.

The list of Northumberland winners are:

Good Food Award Blue Ribbon winners

The Old Boat House, Amble

Beadnell Towers, Chathill

Good Food Award for Café Blue Ribbon winners

Blue Bramble Teahouse, Whitley Bay

Good Food Award for Café Gold Seal winners

Café des Amis, Morpeth

Chantry Tea Rooms, Morpeth

Drift Café, Cresswell

Old Stables Tea Room, Alnwick

Good Food Award for Fish & Chips Blue Ribbon Winners

Carlos, Alnwick

Fry Fare Fish And Chips, Ashington

Fishermans Bay, Whitley Bay

Lewiss Fish Restaurant, Seahouses

Good Food Award for Fish & Chips Gold Seal Winners

Dhillons Fish Inn, Prudhoe

Good Food Award for Takeaways Blue Ribbon winners

Creel & Reel Seafood Trailer, Bamburgh

Good Hotel Award Gold Seal winner