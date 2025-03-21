The event was held at Newcastle’s Civic Centre and hosted by broadcaster Charlie Charlton, with winners announced for 19 categories.

Some will now go on to compete at a national level at the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, held in Brighton in June.

Chair of Destination North East England, John Marshall, said: “Every year these awards are a joy to be part of, offering us a moment to take time to recognise the fantastic businesses and individuals who contribute to our visitor economy.

"The region’s tourism sector is moving into a new era with ambitious targets and stronger partnerships aiming to deliver on the region’s potential. Well done to everyone who received awards.”

Andrew Fox, chair of Visit Northumberland, said: “It is amazing to see Northumberland have such a strong presence in the North East England Tourism Awards for yet another year.

"The outstanding outcome for Northumberland demonstrates the incredible offering we have here in the county, the quality of experiences that we can offer and the new product that continues to emerge, made clear by the fact that Northumberland has won New Tourism Business of the Year for two years running.

"Congratulations to everyone who received an accolade and it was an honour to watch Northumberland’s successes come to light at the awards ceremony.”

Here are the 19 award winners...

1 . New Tourism Business of the Year New Tourism Business Award – Ad Gefrin Anglo Saxon Museum & Whisky Distillery, Wooler. Photo: Angela Carrington BA(Hons)CPP Photo Sales

2 . Self-Catering Provider of the Year Self-Catering Provider of the Year – The Glebe Retreat, Edlingham. Photo: Angela Carrington BA(Hons)CPP Photo Sales

3 . Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award – Whitehouse Farm, Morpeth. Photo: Angela Carrington BA(Hons)CPP Photo Sales

4 . Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year – Tranwell Farm Campsite, Morpeth. Photo: Angela Carrington BA(Hons)CPP Photo Sales