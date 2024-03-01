Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Winners included The Alnwick Garden, Northumberland Zoo and Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours.

Whitehouse Farm Centre, near Morpeth, The Beresford Arms at Whalton and Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages at Harbottle also struck gold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duncan Wise, the Northumberland National Park's visitor development and tourism officer scooped the Unsung hero award for his tireless efforts to establish Northumberland as the country's leading Dark Skies reserve and his contribution to firmly establishing the park as a place to enjoy nature.

North East England Tourism Awards.

The popular TV drama Vera and author Ann Cleeves, who wrote the book series, were awarded the outstanding contribution to tourism award.

Following the sad news of the passing of Dave Myers, one half of TV Cookery duo The Hairy Bikers, the 400 guests at the ceremony raised a glass in his honour.

A total of 27 Northumberland businesses scooped awards.

Andrew Fox, chair of Visit Northumberland, said: “Once again Northumberland businesses have had fabulous results in the North East England Tourism Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our businesses go the extra mile to ensure the highest quality of service, leaving visitors with memories that make them come back time and time again. It is fantastic to see businesses being recognised for this.

“On behalf of Visit Northumberland, I would like to congratulate all of those who received an accolade in the awards. The nominations across such a variety of categories reflect the diversity of the county's visitor economy offer.

"The depth and breadth of these products and experiences in turn strengthen our position when it comes to widening the North East of England's appeal to domestic and international visitors, essential for the region to achieve the growth objectives established as part of the North East Destination Development Partnership.”

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member for culture, heritage and libraries at Northumberland County Council, said: "We've got a rich and varied tourism industry in Northumberland and it's great to see so many businesses being recognised at this year's awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our tourism sector is a credit to our county, it's down to the hard work and dedication of those working in our tourism industry that Northumberland is such a must-visit destination."

Winners of the North East England Tourism Awards have the chance to progress through to the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, giving visitor economy businesses the opportunity to compete on national stage and showcase their business among the best in the country. The awards were once again sponsored by Newcastle College and Bidfood.

A raffle was also held on the night with money raised going towards NE Youth.

The full list of Gold Northumberland winners is:

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award - The Alnwick Garden

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year - Hadrian’s Wall Campsite

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award - Northumberland Zoo

Experience of the Year - Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year - Whitehouse Farm Centre

New Tourism Business of the Year - The Hiddle Hut

Pub of the Year - The Beresford Arms

Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year - Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages

Unsung Hero - Duncan Wise, Northumberland National Park Authority

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

FULL LIST OF NORTHUMBERLAND RESULTS AT 2024 NORTH EAST ENGLAND AWARDS

Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award

GOLD: The Alnwick Garden

SILVER: Northumberland National Park Authority

BRONZE: Spectrum Holidays

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Vindomora Country Lodges

Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year:

GOLD: Hadrian’s Wall Campsite

SILVER: Vindomora Country Lodges

BRONZE: Woodland Chase Glamping

Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award:

GOLD: Northumberland Zoo

SILVER: Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages

Experience of the Year:

GOLD: Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours

BRONZE: Athey’s Moor Flying School

Large Hotel of the Year:

SILVER: Matfen Hall

Large Visitor Attraction of the Year:

GOLD: Whitehouse Farm Centre

BRONZE: Northumberland Zoo

New Tourism Business of the Year:

GOLD: The Hiddle Hut

Pub of the Year:

GOLD: The Beresford Arms

SILVER: The Joiners Arms

BRONZE: Twice Brewed Inn

Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year:

GOLD: Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages

SILVER: Honeybee Cottage

BRONZE: Chesters Stables

Small Hotel of the Year:

SILVER: Langley Castle Hotel

Small Visitor Attraction of the Year:

SILVER: Kielder Observatory

BRONZE: Falconry Days

Taste of North East England Award:

SILVER: The Old Boathouse

BRONZE: The Lord Crewe

Unsung Hero:

GOLD: Duncan Wise, Northumberland National Park Authority

Outstanding Contribution to Tourism Award: