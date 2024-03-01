Gold rush for Northumberland at North East England Tourism Awards
Winners included The Alnwick Garden, Northumberland Zoo and Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours.
Whitehouse Farm Centre, near Morpeth, The Beresford Arms at Whalton and Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages at Harbottle also struck gold.
Duncan Wise, the Northumberland National Park's visitor development and tourism officer scooped the Unsung hero award for his tireless efforts to establish Northumberland as the country's leading Dark Skies reserve and his contribution to firmly establishing the park as a place to enjoy nature.
The popular TV drama Vera and author Ann Cleeves, who wrote the book series, were awarded the outstanding contribution to tourism award.
Following the sad news of the passing of Dave Myers, one half of TV Cookery duo The Hairy Bikers, the 400 guests at the ceremony raised a glass in his honour.
A total of 27 Northumberland businesses scooped awards.
Andrew Fox, chair of Visit Northumberland, said: “Once again Northumberland businesses have had fabulous results in the North East England Tourism Awards.
"Our businesses go the extra mile to ensure the highest quality of service, leaving visitors with memories that make them come back time and time again. It is fantastic to see businesses being recognised for this.
“On behalf of Visit Northumberland, I would like to congratulate all of those who received an accolade in the awards. The nominations across such a variety of categories reflect the diversity of the county's visitor economy offer.
"The depth and breadth of these products and experiences in turn strengthen our position when it comes to widening the North East of England's appeal to domestic and international visitors, essential for the region to achieve the growth objectives established as part of the North East Destination Development Partnership.”
Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member for culture, heritage and libraries at Northumberland County Council, said: "We've got a rich and varied tourism industry in Northumberland and it's great to see so many businesses being recognised at this year's awards.
"Our tourism sector is a credit to our county, it's down to the hard work and dedication of those working in our tourism industry that Northumberland is such a must-visit destination."
Winners of the North East England Tourism Awards have the chance to progress through to the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence, giving visitor economy businesses the opportunity to compete on national stage and showcase their business among the best in the country. The awards were once again sponsored by Newcastle College and Bidfood.
A raffle was also held on the night with money raised going towards NE Youth.
The full list of Gold Northumberland winners is:
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award - The Alnwick Garden
Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year - Hadrian’s Wall Campsite
Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award - Northumberland Zoo
Experience of the Year - Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year - Whitehouse Farm Centre
New Tourism Business of the Year - The Hiddle Hut
Pub of the Year - The Beresford Arms
Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year - Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages
Unsung Hero - Duncan Wise, Northumberland National Park Authority
FULL LIST OF NORTHUMBERLAND RESULTS AT 2024 NORTH EAST ENGLAND AWARDS
Accessible and Inclusive Tourism Award
GOLD: The Alnwick Garden
SILVER: Northumberland National Park Authority
BRONZE: Spectrum Holidays
HIGHLY COMMENDED: Vindomora Country Lodges
Camping, Glamping and Holiday Park of the Year:
GOLD: Hadrian’s Wall Campsite
SILVER: Vindomora Country Lodges
BRONZE: Woodland Chase Glamping
Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism Award:
GOLD: Northumberland Zoo
SILVER: Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages
Experience of the Year:
GOLD: Serenity Farne Island Boat Tours
BRONZE: Athey’s Moor Flying School
Large Hotel of the Year:
SILVER: Matfen Hall
Large Visitor Attraction of the Year:
GOLD: Whitehouse Farm Centre
BRONZE: Northumberland Zoo
New Tourism Business of the Year:
GOLD: The Hiddle Hut
Pub of the Year:
GOLD: The Beresford Arms
SILVER: The Joiners Arms
BRONZE: Twice Brewed Inn
Self-Catering Accommodation of the Year:
GOLD: Kidlandlee Holiday Cottages
SILVER: Honeybee Cottage
BRONZE: Chesters Stables
Small Hotel of the Year:
SILVER: Langley Castle Hotel
Small Visitor Attraction of the Year:
SILVER: Kielder Observatory
BRONZE: Falconry Days
Taste of North East England Award:
SILVER: The Old Boathouse
BRONZE: The Lord Crewe
Unsung Hero:
GOLD: Duncan Wise, Northumberland National Park Authority
Outstanding Contribution to Tourism Award:
Vera: TV Series and Ann Cleeves, author of the Vera book series.