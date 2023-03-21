Sandy Higson, the Mad Jam Woman.

Sandy Higson, better known to many as The Mad Jam Woman, enjoyed success at the World’s Original Marmalade Awards at Dalemain in Cumbria.

She took gold for her dark Seville orange marmalade and her lime marmalade with mango, pineapple and chilli.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also a bronze for her orange marmalade with herbs and chili and commendations for blood orange with cardamom, orange and pineapple and one she made specially for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee called ‘The Queens Tipple’ which is lemon marmalade with Dubonnet and gin.

Sandy, from Amble, said: “We are so pleased to have won these awards against such strong competition from all over the world. We have been making our marmalade for 27 years and have always thought that it is some of the best marmalade we’ve ever tasted, so it’s nice to have the award to prove it.”

Despite the pandemic and global shipping issues, the awards received a record-breaking number of entries this year, with over 3,000 jars from more than 30 countries. .

Founder Jane Hasell-McCosh said: “We are delighted to have received so many champion quality preserves again this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Small businesses have been hit incredibly hard by the pandemic, but I think it has made people realise how vital good, local food is, and I hope that The Mad Jam Woman will have huge success with her marmalades both locally and further afield."