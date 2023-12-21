A new full fibre broadband network is now available to more than 1,100 hard-to-reach homes and businesses in three areas of north Northumberlan d.

GoFibre began construction of the broadband network in July and has connected its first customers in the last few days in the Berwick, Wooler and Belford areas.

Work will continue until 2025, including in the Seahouses area, by which time more than 3,900 local residents and businesses will be able to access gigabit-capable broadband with none of the disruptions associated with ageing copper networks.

GoFibre was awarded the £7.3m contract as part of the UK government’s £5bn investment to connect hard-to-reach places that might otherwise miss out.

Building Digital UK’s chief commercial officer, Martyn Taylor, (second from right) met with GoFibre representatives in Wooler.

Neil Conaghan, chief executive at GoFibre, said: “To have our first group of customers connected to our full fibre broadband network in north Northumberland is tremendously exciting.

“With the support of the UK Government and Northumberland County Council, our customers in the region will now be able to notice a marked improvement in their ability to perform fundamental online activities for both work and leisure, free of the hassle that older methods of connectivity provided.

“We appreciate the community’s patience during the ongoing construction and are excited to continue to bring the benefits of full fibre connectivity to even more homes and businesses across north Northumberland.”

Minister for Data and Digital Infrastructure, Sir John Whittingdale, said: “Homes and businesses from Berwick-upon-Tweed to Belford can now benefit from faster internet speeds, thanks to the swift rollout of the Government’s Project Gigabit.

"It’s vital that people in hard-to-reach areas can access modern digital infrastructure, not only boosting opportunities in their communities, but fuelling wider economic growth. Rural towns and villages like these now have connectivity fit for the future, delivering for local people for generations to come."

Cllr Richard Wearmouth, deputy leader and cabinet member for corporate services at Northumberland County Council, said: “These enhanced connection speeds are not just about faster downloads. They are about bridging gaps, fostering innovation, and empowering our communities to thrive in the digital age.

“We know this will take a little while to fully come to fruition, but this is laying the foundations for a fully connected Northumberland in the very near future."