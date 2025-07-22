Broadband provider Go Fibre has struck a sponsorship deal with Alnwick Cricket Club.

It is the new match, ball, and player sponsor of the club as it strengthens its commitment to grassroots sports in Northumberland.

As part of the new partnership, GoFibre will sponsor club captain James Crooks, while a newly installed pitch-side banner at the cricket ground showcases the company’s growing presence in the area.

Neil Conaghan, chief executive at GoFibre, said: "Grassroots sports play a vital role in bringing people together and giving local talent a place to grow. It’s where confidence is built and local pride really shines.

Go Fibre is sponsoring Alnwick Cricket Club. Picture: Kate Buckingham

"That’s why we’re so pleased to be partnering with Alnwick Cricket Club. Supporting clubs like this isn’t just about putting our name on a banner - it’s about helping create opportunities for people of all ages to connect, stay active, and thrive.

"As we continue rolling out our full fibre broadband across the region, we want to play an active role in the communities we serve. This sponsorship is one of the many ways we’re showing we’re here for the long haul - not just as a service provider, but as a supporter of what matters locally."

Andrew Wright, social media manager at Alnwick Cricket Club, added: "Welcoming GoFibre as a sponsor means a lot to us. Running a club like ours takes a huge amount of effort behind the scenes, and support like this helps us invest in equipment, facilities, and the next generation of players coming through.

"It’s great to have a partner who shares our values and sees the bigger picture - that cricket, and local sport more generally, plays a big part in bringing the community together. We’re really excited for what this season holds and what we can achieve with GoFibre alongside us."

GoFibre’s investment in the region continues to grow, with more than 17,000 premises now ready for service across North Northumberland - including over 4,000 homes and businesses in Alnwick alone.

Customers who sign up to GoFibre’s network benefit from ultrafast full fibre broadband, delivering speeds of up to 1Gbps.