The extension of its unit on the Berwick Road Industrial Estate is for storage and distribution space to facilitate business operations.

It will be located on part of the existing car park and part vacant land to the north.

The proposed extension has been designed to match the existing building in scale and form.

Glendale Engineering in Wooler.

It will be constructed from olive green galvanised sheets and will measure approximately 49m in length, 19m width and 6m to the ridge of the roof.

There were no objections.