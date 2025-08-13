HUSK, the pioneering modular housing company redefining what’s possible on underused garage sites, has announced a major delivery partnership with construction specialists MGM.

The new licensing agreement will extend HUSK’s reach beyond the North East, enabling MGM to deliver HUSK homes in new regions across the UK.

The deal builds on a long-standing collaboration between the two companies, following the success of recent joint projects - including an Amble scheme, which transformed a redundant garage court into 14 high-quality, sustainable homes.

“This partnership is a huge milestone in our mission to scale HUSK across the UK,” said Russell Edwards, managing director of HUSK.

An example of HUSK's garage conversions.

“MGM has consistently delivered to our exacting standards, and this agreement reflects our confidence in them as a trusted partner to carry the HUSK brand into new territory.”

Under the licensing agreement, MGM will deliver homes using HUSK’s patented construction system - converting disused garage plots into beautifully designed, energy-efficient homes that meet local housing needs.

The partnership forms a key pillar of HUSK’s national growth strategy, creating a scalable delivery model that aligns with local authority regeneration priorities and sustainability goals.

“We’re proud to be the first licensed delivery partner for HUSK,” Chris Evans, Commercial Director at MGM Construction. “Our businesses share a deep commitment to community-first development, and this partnership opens the door to unlocking the potential of hundreds of forgotten sites across the UK.”

Plans are already in motion to identify and activate opportunities in several regions, with the partnership expected to unlock delivery of a significant number of homes and increase the scalability of HUSK’s model.