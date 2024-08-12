Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A veterinary practice has achieved a prestigious environmental accreditation after embracing a greener future.

Galedin Vets has introduced a range of initiatives to reduce its carbon footprint, reduce waste and become more sustainable across its branches which include Berwick.

Becoming more environmentally friendly has led to the practice achieving a Silver award from Investors in the Environment (iiE).

They are now aiming for the Green award, the top accreditation.

Galedin Vets deputy practice manager Amanda MacLaren and head nurse Lesley Punton in Berwick.

Over the last 12 months, Galedin Vets has reduced its carbon footprint by 40% through improved waste management and the introduction of a company travel plan.

Pet owners, horse owners and farmers, who are among Galedin’s clients, have supported the practice’s endeavours by agreeing to receive invoices, receipts and admin communications by email so the practice has reduced its annual paper consumption by 30%.

Electric vehicle charging points have been introduced at three sites with scope to increase this number further as more of the practice’s existing fleet vehicles are replaced with electric or hybrid models where possible in the future.

They have even introduced a wormery at their Berwick practice and created green outdoor spaces at both Berwick and Galashiels, with flower beds, a vegetable plot and bug hotels to encourage bees and butterflies.

In April, they began funding a tree planting initiative through treeapp for every pet that joins their Pet Health Plan.

Deputy practice manager Amanda MacLaren said: “The iiE scheme not only assesses our impact on the environment but also the work we do to improve the environment and wellbeing of our team members and the communities we serve.

"In the last 12 months, Galedin Vets has supported numerous local charities, events and organisations, and our wellbeing group works hard to create a positive working environment.”

Galedin Vets began their journey towards a greener future in 2020 and started recycling PPE, including masks, gloves and aprons, worn by vets and nurses and introduced reusable surgical drapes, gowns and scrub hats. They also introduce recycling stations for paper, cardboard and plastic, reduced water, gas and electricity consumption with LED lights and lighting sensors.

One of the most popular initiatives was introducing a clothes bank in the car park at their Berwick practice. The items are recycled in exchange for donations for the practice’s chosen charity, Street Vet.