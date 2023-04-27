Funeral director with branches in Alnwick, Morpeth, Ashington and Blyth reaches landmark anniversary
Funeral director William Purves has marked its 135th anniversary.
The family-owned business has passed through five generations and comprises a team of over 100 staff across 25 branches, including Alnwick, Morpeth, Amble, Rothbury, Ashington, Guide Post and Blyth.
Gary Staker, the Northumberland branch manager, said: “Reaching 135 years as a business is a remarkable feat, and we are thrilled to be marking the occasion.
“Consolidating five of the legacy brands across nine locations in Northumberland in 2020 under the William Purves banner was a significant moment for the business, and one that afforded us investment in a new fleet, service rooms and a state of art mortuary and embalming space.
“With the extended team and additional resources, we are now in a stronger position to continue our legacy of helping local families now and in future years.”
The funeral director has been involved in many high-profile funeral services, including that of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.