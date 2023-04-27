News you can trust since 1854
Funeral director with branches in Alnwick, Morpeth, Ashington and Blyth reaches landmark anniversary

Funeral director William Purves has marked its 135th anniversary.

By Ian Smith
Published 27th Apr 2023, 10:51 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 10:52 BST

The family-owned business has passed through five generations and comprises a team of over 100 staff across 25 branches, including Alnwick, Morpeth, Amble, Rothbury, Ashington, Guide Post and Blyth.

Gary Staker, the Northumberland branch manager, said: “Reaching 135 years as a business is a remarkable feat, and we are thrilled to be marking the occasion.

“Consolidating five of the legacy brands across nine locations in Northumberland in 2020 under the William Purves banner was a significant moment for the business, and one that afforded us investment in a new fleet, service rooms and a state of art mortuary and embalming space.

Gary Straker, Northumberland branch manager.Gary Straker, Northumberland branch manager.
“With the extended team and additional resources, we are now in a stronger position to continue our legacy of helping local families now and in future years.”

The funeral director has been involved in many high-profile funeral services, including that of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

