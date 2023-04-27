The family-owned business has passed through five generations and comprises a team of over 100 staff across 25 branches, including Alnwick, Morpeth, Amble, Rothbury, Ashington, Guide Post and Blyth.

Gary Staker, the Northumberland branch manager, said: “Reaching 135 years as a business is a remarkable feat, and we are thrilled to be marking the occasion.

“Consolidating five of the legacy brands across nine locations in Northumberland in 2020 under the William Purves banner was a significant moment for the business, and one that afforded us investment in a new fleet, service rooms and a state of art mortuary and embalming space.

Gary Straker, Northumberland branch manager.

“With the extended team and additional resources, we are now in a stronger position to continue our legacy of helping local families now and in future years.”