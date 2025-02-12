Plans to convert an old and underused building in the centre of Blyth into one and two-bedroom rental apartments have taken another step forward.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard Stannard House, a three-storey office building on Bridge Street, has been selected for an approximately £4m regeneration and upgrade initiative.

The proposal involves transforming the building into 16 modern apartments, with ten units located on the upper floors and the potential to create up to three wheelchair accessible units on the ground floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Northumberland County Council’s cabinet has agreed to release £370,000 funding for the initial design and development work that is needed to inform the business case for further approval and planning application.

Richard Stannard House in Blyth.

This will entail feasibility and development work including designs, cost plans, surveys and the appointment of a principal designer.

The funding will come from the existing £20.7 million Levelling Up Deep Dive Funding which the council was successful in securing from the Government in 2023 and is responsible for allocating and managing. .

Of this funding, £18m is ring fenced to support housing regeneration in the town centre including housing renewal, extra care and town centre living projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This project marks the first key development in Advance Northumberland's ambitious five-year business plan. Advance Northumberland will lead the project, overseeing its delivery, and will manage and rent out the apartments through its commercial and housing operations.

Cllr Colin Horncastle, cabinet member with responsibility for housing said: “Richard Stannard House is an old and underutilised building which has been used as office space, but for which there is now little demand.

“The building is located at a key gateway to the town centre which itself is undergoing major regeneration and is in an ideal location for addressing housing need by providing high quality town centre residential accommodation.”

Steven Harrison, CEO at Advance Northumberland added: “We are proud to contribute to the positive transformation of the town centre by repurposing this existing building and investing our resources to enhance the high street for the benefit of the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is exactly the kind of project that Advance Northumberland is set up to deliver and we hope that it will be the first of many such regeneration schemes as we embark upon an exciting new phase in the development of our business."