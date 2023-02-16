Gills Fish & Chips is carrying out a full refurbishment of the shop in Merton Way and if all goes to plan, it will be ready for a grand re-opening on Good Friday as this is the day that many people across the country traditionally eat fish and chips.

Builders will be on site tomorrow (Friday) ahead of formally starting the project on Monday. It will include a new shop front and signage and a new click-and-collect window.

Managing director Sonny Gill explained that the project has been in the pipeline for a few years, but it had been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

An artist's impression of how the outside of the shop will look. Image by Gerard McElvenny of Pulp Studios Gateshead.

He also said: “It’s great that we can finally carry out this major refurbishment where every piece of equipment will be brand new – for example, a high-spec frying range has been shipped in from the Netherlands – and there will be improved access for disabled people.

“There will be tables and chairs inside, we will be re-jigging our menu, we have an alcohol licence to sell small cans of beer etc and there will a bigger range of sweets and ice cream for children.

“All this combined means that we will provide a better offer to our customers of all ages.

“The shop has been here for about 25 years and we have been running it for 13 years, and we felt it was important to give the shop a fresh look to step up like The Blackbird and The Diamond Inn have done and bearing in mind the new ventures in Ponteland such as the Ateesh restaurant.”

An artist's impression of how the inside of the shop will look. Image by Gerard McElvenny of Pulp Studios Gateshead.

Planning permission for the works was granted by Northumberland County Council last year.

A proposed outdoor pavement cafe area was removed from the application following feedback from the council and so it will just be removable seating right outside the shop.

Sonny added: “We will be hiring new staff at the shop. We are looking for enthusiastic and flexible people who are willing to learn about how to provide good customer service.

“Those interested should contact us by email – [email protected]”