Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Business and Intellectual Property Centre (BIPC) has helped a Northumberland fashion business thrive, through advice, training, and fully funded support.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the year, BIPC North East has helped around 1,000 businesses access vital support, with over 400 businesses receiving 12 hours of expert advice through the Citylife Business Support Grant.

Nearly 500 potential entrepreneurs were helped to become enterprise-ready through partner organisations like The Millin Charity and Reviving the Heart of the West End.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From networking events to one-to-one mentoring, the BIPC’s support is completely free, thanks to funding from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Left to right: Katie Atkinson (BIPC) Margaret Woodliff Wright, John Musham (BIPC) Andrea Hewitson, Sarah Turnbull (BIPC) Joanne Shiels, Hannah Hoare (BIPC) and Mirabel Lavelle. (Photo: Steve Brock)

A powerful transformation comes from Margaret Woodliff Wright, also known as The Northumberland Milliner. Based in Newcastle and just north of Alnwick, Margaret creates handmade hats, headpieces, and accessories for special occasions.

When the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted events and weddings — the cornerstone of her customer base — Margaret realised she needed to rethink how she connected with clients and showcased her work.

Margaret said: “Like many creatives, I had to pivot and re-evaluate my approach to business during the pandemic. That’s when I connected with the BIPC and embarked on a full website redevelopment, refining my brand identity, improving our online presence, and receiving targeted marketing advice tailored to the luxury market.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her new website has not only attracted more enquiries and commissions but also helped Margaret expand her ready-to-wear range and confidently pursue new markets.

Margaret with John and Sarah. (Photo: Steve Brock)

Sarah Turnbull, economic development officer at Newcastle City Council, praised the programme’s transformative impact: "The BIPC offers a free service for anyone at any stage of their business journey– from idea to growth or diversification.

"Based across main libraries in the North East we provide access to expert advice, market intelligence, and research databases to help businesses find grants, analyse competitors, and identify opportunities."

“It’s an absolute privilege to support local businesses. The North East is bursting with talent, and small businesses are the backbone of our economy. Whether you're just starting out or looking to take your business to the next level, the BIPC team is here to help no matter what age, stage or sector.”