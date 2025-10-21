Fourth annual Kids in Mind Charity 'Question of Sport' raises over £90,000

The fourth annual Kids in Mind Charity Question of Sport event took centre stage at the Hilton Newcastle Gateshead on Friday night, uniting the North East housebuilding community for an inspiring evening of sport, laughter, and generosity, all in support of the Kids in Mind Charity.

Hosted by football legend John Barnes, comedian Jed Stone, and sports broadcaster Emma Jones, the sold-out event raised an incredible £90,136 to support Kids in Mind’s vital work within women’s refuges across the region.

The North East Question of Sport event is organised by a dedicated volunteer committee whose passion and commitment make the evening possible:

Graeme Blenkinsopp (Co-Chair) – Wisemove

Alistair McDonald (Co-Chair) – Ward Hadaway

Louise Blenkinsopp – Wisemove

Charlotte Connor – Pegasus

Laura Devaney – ESH Group

Wes English – Robertson Homes

Lesley Fairclough – Ward Hadaway

Steven Mitchinson – North East Escapes

Guests enjoyed a lively sports quiz inspired by the iconic A Question of Sport, alongside inspirational speeches, exclusive auctions, and a celebration of the camaraderie and generosity that define this flagship event.

Co-chair Graeme Blenkinsopp of Wisemove Land Agents said: “It’s been incredible to see the North East housebuilding community come together once again in such generous spirit. Every year the event grows, and every pound raised helps Kids in Mind continue its life-changing work supporting children and families across our great region.

"A special thank you must go to our generous sponsors, Progressive Legal Solutions, BF Scaffolding, Kingston Property Services, and Lovell Partnerships, whose support helped make this event possible.”

Co-chair Alistair McDonald of Ward Hadaway Law Firm added: “The commitment from our volunteer committee, local businesses, and supporters has been outstanding. The total raised is a testament to what can be achieved when people unite behind a cause that truly matters, improving young lives by work which includes better mental health support.”

Together with the charity’s summer golf event at Close House, the Question of Sport evening has become a much-anticipated highlight in the North East charity calendar, raising vital funds while celebrating teamwork, community, and compassion. This year’s record-breaking total of £90,136 marks another milestone in the ongoing success of the event and the dedication of the Kids in Mind North East Committee.

About Kids in Mind

Kids in Mind is the only charity in the UK dedicated to providing wellbeing and mental health services for children who have escaped serious domestic violence and found sanctuary in women’s refuges. The charity believes that early intervention is crucial — offering crisis recovery treatment at the earliest opportunity to help children heal, rebuild, and thrive.