Employment law specialist firm Aticus Law will mount a legal challenge on behalf of over 60 ex-staff members who were among 313 people made redundant on Monday, February 13 when the firm entered administration.

Claimants could win eight weeks worth of pay if concerns about the handling of the redundancy process mean their legal challenge is successful, capped at £571 per week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edward Judge, partner at Aticus Law, said: “Sadly, in the current climate it’s not unusual to read about businesses in a number of different sectors that are struggling to make a profit, and that of course has a significant impact on employees when the only option is to cease trading.

The Gateshead offices of Tolent, now in administration.

“However, what is worrying is that despite these companies being fully aware of their legal obligation to enter into fair consultation over redundancies, that process seems to be bypassed entirely time and time again.

“The individuals who have reached out to us for advice regarding their rights are understandably very anxious and concerned about what the future has in store for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Historically people were under the impression that when a business has collapsed there is nothing that can be done, however, this issue keeps hitting the headlines and, as a result, employees are far more familiar with their rights and their ability to hold the company accountable.”