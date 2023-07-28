Former RAF man shifts focus to mediation to resolve workplace conflict

He trained and qualified as a workplace mediator in 2009 and is now pursuing a career as a mediator who can help people resolve conflicts within the workplace.

Steve describes the mediation process as invaluable in helping colleagues work out their differences and work together to find their own solutions in taking their working relationships forward.

He says it can improve mental health, increase productivity, and reduce or eliminate sickness in the workplace. It can also negate the need for lengthy and often costly formal resolution such as ACAS, or even the courts.

Steve and Zoe O'Neill at the White Swan, Alnwick.

In April, Sqn Ldr O’Neill, retired from his air defence role and held a celebratory dinner for 75 close friends and family in the ornate ‘Olympic Suite’ dining room of the White Swan Hotel in Alnwick.

The event was expertly hosted by the White Swan manager, Craig Martin and presided over by Gp Capt Grant Philip (Retd).