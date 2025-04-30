Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A local business support service has assisted a globally unique luxury Northumberland holiday let with marketing support.

Warksburn Old Church, located near Hadrian’s Wall and originally built in 1875, has undergone a transformative £1 million redevelopment, delivering radical energy efficiency, to become the world’s first Passivhaus-certified church conversion.

Owners Alan and Anne James wanted to ensure word got out about the project, so enlisted the support of Northumberland Small Business Service (NSBS).

The couple delivered the project by working with a team architects, heritage restoration specialists, a highly skilled local builder and local tradespeople, all of whom are Northumberland-based, supported by expert technical consultants and suppliers from across Europe.

Warksburn Old Church owners Alan and Anne James. Picture: RJM Photography

This mix of skills enabled a renovation process which ensured that the church retained its historic features while also incorporating modern advancements such as triple glazing and super-thick ultra-insulation.

Additionally, solar panels on the roof generate more electricity annually than the building consumes, whilst batteries store solar power for use after sunset.

The reborn Warksburn Old Church holiday let is the first of its kind anywhere in the world, designed to showcase how a 19th century heritage building can be successfully blended with cutting-edge sustainable design, creating a luxurious, Net-Zero holiday retreat.

Alan and Anne received a £2,000 grant to support PR efforts. They also benefited from a fully funded digital marketing campaign and took advantage of business skills workshops provided as part of the wider NSBS support.

Alan said “We knew achieving the rigorous Passivhaus standard in a historic building would be a challenge. We are very proud and are grateful that with the support from NSBS we can shout about our new business venture and spotlight the importance of achieving net zero as a tourism business.”

Anne said: “This project has been a labour of love, and we’re so proud to offer something truly one-of-a-kind. The support we received allowed us tell the world and, more importantly, our future customers, about how we have repurposed this historic church, and made it fit for purpose in a Net Zero future, without compromising its heritage or its character.”

Lucy Evermore, NSBS programme manager said “The innovation from Warksburn Old Church is truly astounding and the team and I are excited to have been able to support with their marketing efforts.”

Find out more at https://northumberlandsmallbusiness.co.uk