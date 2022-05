Food hygiene ratings issued to 23 Northumberland cafes, pubs, restaurants and takeaways

Issued by the Food Standards Agency, the scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so people can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The ratings are as follows: 5 – hygiene standards are very good; 4 – hygiene standards are good; 3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory; 2 – some improvement is necessary; 1 – major improvement is necessary; 0 – urgent improvement is required.

The following ratings have been given to 12 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurant at Lintonville Parkway, Ashington, rated on April 28;

• Rated 5: 1911 Coffee Co Ltd at 28-30 Queen Street, Amble, rated on April 26;

• Rated 5: Cafe George at Morpeth, rated on April 20;

• Rated 5: [email protected] Hexham at Alemouth Road, Hexham, rated on April 12;

• Rated 5: County Kitchen at Morpeth, rated on April 11;

• Rated 5: Plessey Wood Country Park at Shields Road, Hartford Bridge, rated on April 8;

• Rated 5: Azure Garden Centre at Station Road, Cramlington, rated on April 7;

• Rated 5: The Plough on the Hill at Allerdean, rated on April 7;

• Rated 5: Tea on the Train at Station Yard, Bellingham, rated on April 1;

• Rated 5: La Cucina at 29 South View, Ashington, rated on March 30;

• Rated 5: The Quiet Coffee Shop at 6 Plessey Road, Blyth, rated on March 28;

• Rated 5: Novo at Wellway, Morpeth, rated on March 17;

Four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Dock Hotel at 27 Queen Street, Amble, rated on April 26;

• Rated 5: Twice Brewed Inn at Bardon Mill, rated on April 19;

• Rated 5: Central Bar at Station Road Back, Ashington, rated on April 6;

• Rated 5: The Grand Station Lounge at Woodhorn Road, Ashington, rated on March 29;

Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Seafare at 13 West Market Street, Lynemouth, rated on April 7;

• Rated 5: Tiger Spice at Double Row, Seaton Delaval, rated on April 7;

• Rated 5: The Perfect Shot at 5 Market Place, Wooler, rated on March 31;

• Rated 5: The Traybake Fairy at 28 South Road, Wooler, rated on March 31;

• Rated 3: Pizza Time at 301b Hawthorn Road, Ashington, rated on March 30;

• Rated 3: The Puffin at 2 Leazes Street, Amble, rated on March 30;