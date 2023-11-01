The Blackbird will be serving its special menu from Wednesday, November 29 until Saturday, December 23.

The starters that will be available at The Blackbird include winter vegetable broth and whipped chicken parfait with orchard fruit chutney.

Roast turkey leads the selection of main courses – served with apricot and bacon stuffing, honey-glazed vegetables, pigs in blankets and roast potatoes – while other options include a wild mushroom and potato pithivier.

Dessert choices include traditional Christmas pudding and dark chocolate delice with blackberry ice cream.

Its festive tipi and historic Minstrel Gallery are also available for parties in the run up to Christmas.