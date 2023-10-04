News you can trust since 1854
Florist Stephen Tuck is asking members of the public to vote for his Newbiggin business in an upcoming national award.
By Craig Buchan
Published 4th Oct 2023, 14:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 14:41 BST
Ocean Bloom, on Gibson Street, was named best florist at the Englands Business Awards’ Northumberland event earlier this year, and is now in contention for the awards’ national prize.

Stephen said: “I am over the moon that I won the Northumberland one. That is a massive achievement itself.

“This one is absolutely bonkers. It is a blessing.

Stephen Tuck, of Ocean Bloom, is appealing for votes. (Photo by Ocean Bloom)Stephen Tuck, of Ocean Bloom, is appealing for votes. (Photo by Ocean Bloom)
“It is just nice, the fact that people actually want us to get there.”

Stephen has been interested in the artistry of floral arrangements since he began setting them up as subjects for his photography hobby.

He began making wreaths and arrangements as a side project to sell at markets before officially starting the business during the pandemic.

Stephen said: “Getting to where we are now, it is just crazy. It is the customers really. They are the ones who are voting and pushing it, which is nice.”

He added: “When you put so much work and effort into your craft it is nice that people appreciate it and it keeps making you want to do more and be better.”

Customers can vote online at nominees.info/vote, and Stephen is hoping he will not be returning from the grand final in Birmingham empty handed.

He said: “It would be nice to bring it home, not just for Ocean Bloom but for the area as well, and Northumberland, just to put them a bit more on the map.”

