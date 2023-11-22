Northumbria Flooring has relocated to a new, bigger shop in North Shields.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The company relocated its Royal Quays Outlet Centre shop to a 6,000sq ft unit on Northam Road.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We have acquired the old Party Capital unit and spent the last four months renovating and bringing the unit to life, into our huge brand new stunning showroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are very proud of the outcome. Please pop in and see us and take a look around. We are open 7 days a week.”

Northumbria Flooring's new showroom in North Shields. (Photo by Northumbria Flooring)

Northumbria Flooring sells and fits carpets, LVT, vinyls, laminate, and wood flooring. It also sells furniture.