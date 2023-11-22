Flooring and furniture shop Northumbria Flooring relocates in North Shields to bigger showroom
The company relocated its Royal Quays Outlet Centre shop to a 6,000sq ft unit on Northam Road.
A spokesperson for the company said: “We have acquired the old Party Capital unit and spent the last four months renovating and bringing the unit to life, into our huge brand new stunning showroom.
“We are very proud of the outcome. Please pop in and see us and take a look around. We are open 7 days a week.”
Northumbria Flooring sells and fits carpets, LVT, vinyls, laminate, and wood flooring. It also sells furniture.
The company also has a shop on Cowpen Road in Blyth and is a sister retailer to Quay Furniture.