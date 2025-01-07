Fleetmaxx Solutions in Berwick Announces Strategic Partnership with Compare HGV Insurance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fleetmaxx Solutions in Berwick and The Borders is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Compare HGV Insurance, providing a wide range of cost-saving benefits for both fleets and individual drivers. This collaboration offers exclusive savings and innovative solutions designed to streamline operations and reduce costs for HGV operators.

Compare HGV Insurance customers will now have access to a suite of services from Fleetmaxx Solutions, including discount fuel cards that can save up to 10p per litre on diesel, up to 50% savings on Fleetblue, Fleetmaxx’s own licensed AdBlue®, and advanced vehicle management solutions. Fleetmaxx customers in Berwick and The Borders will also benefit from Compare HGV Insurance’s comprehensive service offerings, creating a mutually rewarding partnership for both companies’ client bases.

Key Benefits for Compare HGV Insurance Customers:

Discount Fuel Cards: Save up to 10p per litre with fixed weekly pricing options for better financial planning. Cards are accepted at major networks such as Esso, Shell, Texaco, FuelGenie, UK Fuels, and Keyfuels, including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, and Co-op forecourts.

Lee Chadbourne, Sales Manager, Fleetmaxx Solutions in Berwick and The Borders

Adblue Savings: Access Fleetmaxx's licensed AdBlue® at up to 50% off forecourt prices.

EV Solutions: Three months free EV charge card subscriptions, plus EV business home charging services.

Comprehensive Vehicle Solutions: Real-time vehicle tracking, GPS asset monitoring, and advanced camera systems to enhance performance and reduce costs.

Transparent Pricing: Clear, HMRC-approved invoicing with no hidden fees, making VAT reclaim simple and efficient.

The Fleetmaxx Team

Supporting New and Growing Businesses:

Fleetmaxx Solutions in Berwick and The Borders offers tailored support for startup businesses and those with previous credit challenges. Every customer receives a dedicated account manager to ensure they maximise their savings and operational efficiency.

A Commitment to Excellence

"This partnership highlights our commitment to delivering value and innovation to HGV operators across the region," said Lee Chadbourne, Sales Manager, Fleetmaxx Solutions in Berwick and The Borders. "Together with Compare HGV Insurance, we aim to be the trusted partner our customers can rely on for competitive pricing and exceptional service."

Strategic Partnership with Compare HGV Insurance

Contact Fleetmaxx:

For more information or to take advantage of these services, please contact Fleetmaxx Solutions at 01289 770 001 or complete the online enquiry form on ouur web page, and a member of the Compare HGV Insurance team will be in touch promptly.

https://www.fleetmaxxsolutions.co.uk/partner/compare-hgv-insurance-discount-diesel-fuel-cards/