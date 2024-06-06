Fleetmaxx Solutions Berwick moves to new offices
and live on Freeview channel 276
This strategic move comes in response to Fleetmaxx Solutions’ excellent growth over recent years.
It aims to provide sales manager Lee Chadbourne and his team with the expanded capacity to continue driving business success as the company believes the new location will enable it to better serve their clients, helping organisations control and reduce fuel and fleet running costs more effectively.
Fleetmaxx Solutions provides a range of fleet management services with no hidden extras and transparent pricing.
Lee said: “We look forward to continuing our partnership with our clients from our new location and helping even more businesses achieve their fleet management goals.
“Our goal is to keep UK businesses moving efficiently while reducing operational costs.”
Fuel cards, EV charging solutions and GPS telematics are among the main services provided.
Extra services include monitor and manage your fleet’s emissions to stay compliant and eco-friendly, emergency support for EV drivers in need of a quick charge and ensure your fleet meets all necessary cross-border regulations.
In addition, Fleetmaxx Solutions provides flexible leasing options to expand or upgrade your fleet and expert advice to streamline and enhance your transport operations.
For more information about what the business has to offer, call 01289 770001 or email [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.