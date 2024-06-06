Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A fuel and fleet cost reduction specialist in Berwick has announced its relocation to new offices at the Ramparts Business Park.

This strategic move comes in response to Fleetmaxx Solutions’ excellent growth over recent years.

It aims to provide sales manager Lee Chadbourne and his team with the expanded capacity to continue driving business success as the company believes the new location will enable it to better serve their clients, helping organisations control and reduce fuel and fleet running costs more effectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleetmaxx Solutions provides a range of fleet management services with no hidden extras and transparent pricing.

From left, Mark Reid, Scarll Price, Lee Chadbourne and Katy McCluskey.

Lee said: “We look forward to continuing our partnership with our clients from our new location and helping even more businesses achieve their fleet management goals.

“Our goal is to keep UK businesses moving efficiently while reducing operational costs.”

Fuel cards, EV charging solutions and GPS telematics are among the main services provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Extra services include monitor and manage your fleet’s emissions to stay compliant and eco-friendly, emergency support for EV drivers in need of a quick charge and ensure your fleet meets all necessary cross-border regulations.

In addition, Fleetmaxx Solutions provides flexible leasing options to expand or upgrade your fleet and expert advice to streamline and enhance your transport operations.