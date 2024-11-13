Fleetmaxx Solutions announces partnership with Pro1 Logistics and Pro1 Recruitment to offer comprehensive fleet cost reduction services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fleetmaxx Solutions is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Pro1 Logistics and Pro1 Recruitment. This collaboration aims to deliver enhanced suite of fleet management and cost reduction services to Pro1 customers, helping them optimise their fleet operations and significantly cut costs.

Pro1 Logistics, recognised for its high-quality road freight forwarding solutions tailored to customer needs, provides rapid and effective transport solutions within the UK and Europe. Their 4PL (Fourth-Party Logistics) service integrates multiple logistics services and technologies to optimise the entire supply chain process. Pro1 Recruitment, specialising in recruitment for the transport and logistics sectors, ensures businesses have access to the skilled staff they need for their operations.

Through this new partnership, Fleetmaxx Solutions will offer Pro1 customers access to a range of cost-saving fleet management solutions. These include discounted fuel cards, EV charging solutions, AdBlue® supplies, vehicle tracking systems, and more. The partnership is designed to simplify fleet management while offering considerable savings for businesses.

Lee Chadbourne, sales manager of Fleetmaxx Solutions in Berwick, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership:

Fleetmaxx Solutions team of fuel and fleet cost reduction specialists

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with the Pro1 Logistics and Pro1 Recruitment team. Together, we can offer Pro1 customers an unrivalled range of services that will help them reduce costs and improve efficiency across their fleet. Our focus is on transparency, savings, and delivering real value, and we look forward to helping Pro1’s clients achieve their goals in transport and logistics.”

Fleetmaxx Solutions' services available to Pro1 customers:

Fuel cards: Save up to 10p per litre on fuel.Fixed weekly pricing available for ICE (Internal Combustion Engine) fuel to assist with financial planning.Fuel card options accepted across major networks including Esso, Shell, Texaco, FuelGenie, UK Fuels, and Keyfuels.Cards accepted at popular supermarkets such as Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons, and Co-op forecourts.HGV-friendly filling stations included.EV charging solutions: EV charge cards with three months' free subscription. EV home and business charging services available, supporting the growing electric vehicle market.AdBlue® supply: Access exclusive pricing, offering up to 50% off forecourt prices for AdBlue®, the essential exhaust fluid for diesel engines. Reliable AdBlue® supply to help reduce emissions and maintain compliance with environmental regulations.Vehicle tracking systems: Advanced vehicle tracking and telematics to help businesses monitor and optimise fleet performance. Improve route planning, fuel efficiency, and driver safety with real-time tracking data.Transparent invoicing and VAT support: HMRC-approved invoicing that consolidates diesel, petrol, and EV charging costs into one clear and simple invoice. Easy VAT reclamation for businesses to ensure compliance and improve cash flow.Support for new and growing businesses: Flexible fuel card options tailored for startups and businesses with credit challenges. Dedicated account managers to provide personalised support and maximise savings.

This partnership marks a major step forward for both Fleetmaxx Solutions and Pro1, providing seamless fleet management services to customers across the transport and logistics sectors. With Pro1 Logistics overseeing transport solutions and Pro1 Recruitment offering workforce expertise, customers can now benefit from a comprehensive approach to reducing fleet costs while maintaining operational excellence.