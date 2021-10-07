Kay Harding and Casey Hall of Beauty Queen in Amble.

Beauty Queen beat off competition from nine other shortlisted salons to win the Northumberland 5-star beauty category.

Owner Kay Harding and colleague Casey Hall attended the prize-giving ceremony at Gosforth Park Hotel.

"I have been so close three times before coming away with a highly commended award, so to finally win for the first time meant so much to me,” said Kay, who went self-employed nearly eight years ago and opened the Queen Street salon in January 2017.

“We were nominated by our clients which was such as shock as we didn’t even know the awards were taking place,” she revealed.

“Both myself and Casey work so hard and I have built my business up over the past eight years so to have that hard work recognised by our clients make it all worthwhile.”