Five star accolade for house builder

Bellway has received a 5 Star Rating in customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation (HBF).

The prestigious accolade of HBF 5 Star Rating is given to companies who achieve a 90 per cent or higher rating in the annual Customer Satisfaction Survey.

Bellway North East is currently building new homes across Northumberland and Tyne and Wear.

Tracey Brady, managing director of Bellway North East, said: “To have achieved a sixth successive HBF five-star rating is a huge feat for everyone at Bellway, and is testament to the dedication of our team, and quality of our product and customer service, in a year which has had obvious challenges for the industry in the face of the pandemic.

“Our ‘customer first’ approach means that everything we do within the business is focused on the end result for our buyers, who are the lifeblood of the company, and we feel vindicated in our ethos having achieved a score of over 90 per cent once again in the Customer Satisfaction Survey which covers the past 12 months.

“We continue to work hard across the region to deliver an even better customer experience year-on-year and we must give a huge thanks to all our staff and suppliers across the division who help us achieve accolades such as this one.

"We look forward to congratulating all our site teams within the North East division for their efforts in the near future.”