This year’s VisitEngland Rose Award winners have been announced - and five are from Northumberland.

VisitEngland has published 100 winners of its Rose Awards for 2024.

Director Andrew Stokes said: “The Rose Awards recognise the accommodation providers in England who deliver a fantastic welcome, provide outstanding customer service and make magical memories for their visitors. They create the bedrock on which tourists build their holiday memories, encouraging them to discover more of the area and driving tourism spend across local communities.

“From glamorous glamping to world leading B&Bs, from pubs to holiday parks, farms to rural retreats to self-catering cottages, there is a place to stay to suit all tastes and budgets in England with the awards highlighting the amazing diversity on offer.”

West Acre House, Alnwick.

Northumberland winners: Honeybee Cottage, Warkworth (self-catering), Honeypot House, Wooler (self-catering), Pine Cone Hideaway, Belford (self-catering), West Acre House, Alnwick (guest accommodation), West Longridge Manor, Berwick (guest accommodation).