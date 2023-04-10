Fish and chip takeaway and corner shop team up to donated Easter eggs to Blyth charity Operation ELF
Two local businesses have donated Easter eggs for a Blyth charity to hand out to disadvantaged children.
Operation ELF, best known for its work at Christmas time, aims to help children in temporary accommodation or who are otherwise at risk to experience joy during holidays.
The charity received a donation of 100 Easter eggs from The Harbour View fish and chip shop in Seaton Sluice and Broadway Premier Stores in Blyth.
Peter Saleem from Broadway Premier said: "We wanted to ensure that every child, no matter what their situation, received an Easter egg and our small donation, when coupled with other donations given to our friends at Operation ELF, will help achieve that."
Waseem Mir, manager of The Harbour View, added: "We are a community based business and we like to help whenever we can.
“Hopefully each egg we donated was converted into a smile on a young person's face this Easter."