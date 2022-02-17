The hotel, in Carrville, County Durham, has launched four new treehouses in the grounds of the sprawling site.

Named after birds, Chaffinch, Robin, Pheasant and Magpie, the new rooms complement the four-star hotel’s four larger treehouses, which are sited nearby but raised on stilts among the trees.

Like their larger counterparts, Chaffinch, Robin, Pheasant and Magpie boast a range of luxuries, from saunas and hot tubs to free-standing, copper baths.

Designed to sleep up to four people, the A frame triangular houses are pet friendly and built on two levels, with accommodation suitable for couples or small groups of friends or family.

Each features a bedroom with an en-suite on the upper level and a lounge, toilet and a shower and small kitchen on the lower level, along with a pull-out double bed and an outdoor deck with a hot tub.

Set in the woodland adjacent to the 18th fairway of The Prince Bishops Golf Course, their glass frontages give guests unrivalled views over the fairway and green.

And a shuttle is also provided to and from the hotel at check-in, and for guests visiting the hotel’s award-winning spa, golf course and restaurants.

John Adamson, owner of Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa, said the completion and launching of the new treehouses so soon into the year, “really heralds a fresh new start after the upheaval caused by Covid.

“Working on these has kept us all optimistic,” he said, “and now they are complete and ready to welcome their first guests.”

Prices for the new treehouses start at £495 midweek.

To book, or for further information, visit www.ramsidehallhotel.co.uk

