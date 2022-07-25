Persona Homes is building 185 new homes on the outskirts of the town.

The Longstone Manor development includes outright sale, shared ownership and affordable rent options.

Buyers will be the first in the UK to benefit from a unique package of support Persona Homes is offering.

A computer-generated aerial view of how the new homes will look.

It has teamed up with a range of partners to deliver a bespoke support tool to help buyers from the registration process to two years after moving in.

The tool, Personify, goes way beyond the usual rewards and discounts offer.

It offers: Access to fully qualified counsellors and support specialists, especially supporting stress and anxiety through the buying process; expert welfare and debt advice; access to free legal help; guaranteed access to private GP services; and personalised advice and support for carers, in partnership with Tutela Care Concierge Service

Will Gardner, executive director of development at Home Group, said: “We’re not only bringing a significant number of high-quality homes to an area of outstanding beauty, we’re bringing them to an area which is in need of more housing.

“I’m also excited by the fact that Personify will be able to support customers on their journey of buying a home, a great journey but one that can be a little bumpy from time to time.”

Mark Binns, operations director at Esh Construction, said: “This is the largest development we have secured to date within our affordable housing division, and we’re delighted to be working with Home Group and Persona Homes on this exciting scheme.

“Giving back to the local community is at the core of Esh’s values and we have already started to engage with those around the development to ensure we maximise the economic and social benefits for the local area.”

Persona Homes is a subsidiary of north-east based Home Group.

Talks are already well underway around a number of community initiatives, with Home Group and partners including Esh Construction exploring different ways to give back to the town.