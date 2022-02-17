Firm puts down roots with new office in Morpeth

From left, Sam Spoors, Tamara Hastie-Thorpe, Lesley Gordon and Jimmy Summers-Irvine.

Talentheads was set-up in October 2020 by experienced recruiter Sam Spoors after her previous company fell victim at the very beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, the firm has taken on some international clients and further members of staff, and it is now based in its first office at Watson House in Oldgate.

Sam said: “Since launching in the pandemic we’ve been working from home, but I felt the time was now right to put some roots down.

“In the past 12 months, we have seen an increase of over 360 per cent in our client base and we have grown our team to ensure the service, time and commitment these new clients gain is provided and sustained.

“We’re committed to scaling, so we feel that having the space to share, engage, learn and support our clients as a team is paramount.

“An office also allows newer and developing team members to hear the day-to-day goings on and to learn, contribute and challenge.”

Tamara Hastie-Thorpe and Lesley Gordon came on board as talent partners in the autumn and the newest member of the team is Jimmy Summers-Irvine, who has joined Talentheads as talent engagement advisor.

Sam said: “Jimmy offers the creativity needed to support our clients and partners to stand out from the crowd and engage with the right individuals to grow their businesses.

“Once Jimmy is settled and we continue to grow, we will definitely be looking at adding additional strength to the team to support our clients.”

Talentheads works with business owners on long-term, sustainable strategies to help them take control of the recruitment process.

Much of the firm’s work comes from referrals from its existing partners, clients and network, and word has already spread internationally.

Sam added: “Over the next year we want to continue to grow – supporting new growing businesses in the North East and Yorkshire and adding to our talented and experienced in-house recruitment team.”