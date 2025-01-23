Firm launched in Northumberland receives approval for 'UK first' drone flights

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A company launched in Northumberland is the first in Britain to receive approval for 'game-changing' drone flights.

heliguy is one of Britain’s leading UK drone specialists and suppliers, with staff also providing technical support and training.

Now the firm, which was launched in Northumberland but has since expanded onto the Tyne Tunnel Trading Estate, has been granted authorisation by the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to operate drone-in-a-box flights beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS).

Typically, pilots must be able to see a drone at all times. However, the watchdog’s decision means heliguy’s skilled pilots can operate a drone anywhere in the UK from a state-of-the-art command centre, known as ‘The Rocc’ (Remote Operations Control Centre) inside the firm’s HQ.

Tom Anderson (left) and Lois Smith, from heliguy, pilot a drone

While many companies already use drone technology, this takes that potential a step further by unlocking remote operations, which heliguy can conduct on behalf of a client.

For Michael Smith, heliguy’s Head of Operations, the approval is a major milestone - and could help industries unlock the power of drone technology to help boost their business.

“Drones are routinely used for everything from oil and gas pipeline inspections, to keeping prisons and construction sites safe. In the past that has meant having the pilot on-site, but this decision changes everything,” said Michael.

“For instance, it could transform the security industry, with one drone - capable of recording evidence in real-time - capable of carrying out round-the-clock patrols on big sites.

Inside heliguy's HQ, where the flights could be carried out

“That could help businesses make substantial multi-year savings. Additionally, for pipeline or wind turbine inspections, the ability to fly BVLOS could dramatically speed up the time it takes to complete the job.

“However, we are increasingly seeing demand from an array of industries - from professional football clubs to universities - keen on utilising drones to see just how transformative they can be for a business.”

The drones are stored on-site in a box, and can be sent airborne remotely in mere seconds. While a human operator will always be on stand-by they don’t have to visually follow the drone, which stays inside a pre-approved and safe flight path.

The authorisation for heliguy has been a year in the making, and is solely for drones flown in an atypical air environment.- areas where the risk of encountering another aircraft or a building is practically non-existent.

Permission was granted after Heliguy successfully completed 'blueprint' permission at Komatsu's Smart Construction facility, in County Durham.

While each additional location would also require CAA permission, organisations can utilise heliguy's consultancy arm in order to help prepare their submission while any future missions will be carried out at secure sites in a controlled environment.

The popularity of drones in the UK has soared in recent years, with over 500,000 registered flyers and operators - while the Government envisions commercial drones will be commonplace by 2030.

Launched almost 20 years ago in Northumberland, Heliguy has grown into a global 'one-stop-shop' for all drone requirements.

For more information on Heliguy, visit the website.